Most of us are familiar with the Bible story about how Moses led his people out of Egypt and into to the promised land. What many of us forget is that Moses and his people wandered in the desert for 40 years. Moses personally never got to the promised land.
Moses should have listened to his wife.
“Moses, we are lost. See that nice oasis over there on the left? Let’s just pull over ask where we are, and see if they can give us directions.”
It’s hard for us humans to change our mind. To admit we might have made a mistake.
Psychologists call it” cognitive dissonance.” We dig in our heels, cling to a prior decision, even when there is overwhelming evidence showing we are wrong.
We look for little strands of facts that just might prove we were right after all. That’s called “confirmation bias.”
Changing your mind is stressful. You become mentally out of balance. Plus, a lot of our friends think the same way as we do. We are herd animals. We don’t want to stray to far from the herd, even when we know the path we are on is probably wrong.
It’s far too easy to justify your behavior and choices and just keep going.
Sometimes our inability to change our mind is particularly problematical when it comes to money. Once we’ve started spending money to solve a problem, it is hard to stop. Psychologists call that the “fallacy of sunk costs.”
The combination of cognitive dissonance, confirmation bias, and sunk costs is most visible in our politicians. In your entire lifetime, have you ever heard a president or governor say this, “I may have made a mistake when I sold you, the American people on this idea, and asked you, the taxpayers, to fund it.”
Plenty of times presidents and governors have blamed their predecessors. But personally take the blame for a potentially bad decision involving tax payer dollars, made on their watch? I can’t think of one time off the top of my head, that a president or governor had that much courage and honesty.
That makes this announcement by Mount Dora’s mayor so striking.
“Good morning residents of the City of Mount Dora, this is Mayor Cathy Hoechst. In light of a number of things that have happened over the last several weeks, I believe it’s time to take a break from the Town Hall meetings. This will allow City Hall and the Fire Department to discuss and resolve the issue of the department’s staffing and the further review of parking solutions.
“City staff and I are working with the fire department and their union to solve current budgetary issues as it is a multifaceted challenge. Growth and revenue expectations were not met over the last several years, and everyone involved is examining priorities and assets to set a solid solution into play. As we move forward with meaningful discussion, our residents can rest assured that their protection and wellness is everyone’s top priority.”
Mayor Cathy Hoechst and her team deserve kudos for taking a pause. Letting the public know you are reevaluating a program you previously sold them is a sign of courage, honesty and personal strength. This is how public servants act at their finest.
Whether the city eventually goes ahead with the existing fire department plan or, alters course, stopping to check if they are still heading in the right direction, is the right choice. Moses could have learned something from this mayor and her team.
