As the government machinery moves forward to Jan. 20, 2021, when President-elect Joe Biden is to take office, the Lake County Supervisor of Elections Alan Hays is satisfied with his team’s operations during what was a very busy general election season.
With the Electoral College votes tallied last week and certificates of electoral vote results to be delivered to designated officials Dec. 23, the next step will be the Jan. 6, 2021, joint session of Congress to count electoral votes and declare election results.
Counting ballots is something the local elections office has a lot of experience in, having received ballots from 80% of registered voters, something atypical of the county’s general elections.
“We saw a significant increase in vote-by-mail ballots,” Hays said. “We expected to receive about 60,000 requests for the ballots, but we received about 90,000 requests. And over 67,000 of those ballots were returned.”
Hays, who said this was his first presidential election in his role as Supervisor of Elections, credited the office’s two years of preparation for the smooth voting process.
“We added a twelfth early voting site in Sorrento that was well attended,” he said, and over the past two years, the office trained election workers and beefed up public education about the voting process and options available to voters.
Some 900 election workers worked at the polling stations across the county.
Even the COVID-19 pandemic couldn’t waylay the process. To protect the public, some 250,000 disposable Q-tip-like implements were purchased for voters to sign signature pads at voting locations, and social interaction was controlled to maintain safe distances. And with so many vote-by-mail ballots, polling location lines never got too long, according to Hays.
In the end, Hays and his team are very satisfied with the county’s 2020 election process – and so are a lot of citizens, based on feedback they’ve received.
“We received a nice reception from voters, with far more emails and phone calls that were positive, versus negative, comments,” he said. “And I can’t say enough about the election workers themselves.”