Read to Sydney, a non-profit organization based in central Florida that helps children read one ‘tail’ at a time, is excited to introduce “Sunny,” a lovable and very huggable Pomeranian/Husky mix.
While Sunny is in training to earn his accreditation as a therapy dog, he will be making many public appearances to become well-socialized and learn from his patient mentor, Toby, already a certified therapy dog. Sunny’s addition to the family is testament to founder Thom Battisto’s commitment to continue the mission of serving area children.
When a young person reads to one of Read to Sydney’s certified therapy dogs, there is no judgment, only patience and quiet acceptance. Reading to therapy dogs helps elevate a child’s self-esteem; it also provides comfort, reinforces learning, motivates speech and teaches positive and appropriate social behaviors.
The activity is especially effective for autistic children and children with learning disabilities, as they develop a more open attitude toward learning while interacting with specially trained and accredited therapy dogs. The dogs are great listeners, and children quickly become comfortable interacting with them.
Battisto, along with Toby, and now Sunny, is available to speak to groups about children’s literacy, and is always happy to provide the cordial canines for public appearances at events or media interviews.
They also welcome and encourage requests for school and library visits, as well as providing social visits to nursing homes. They are regulars at Clermont’s Cooper Memorial Library, and most recently, they were featured on Channel 6 News in Orlando.
Read to Sydney provides free books to area children at their numerous public appearances and with “Literacy on the Move” Pop-Up Library events scattered throughout local communities. Pop-Up Library events are designed specifically to get books into the hands of children, especially now while they are out of school for the summer.
Events are posted on their Facebook page (facebook.com/readtosydney), along with dates and locations of Bookmobile appearances. The organization relies solely on donations and grants to make these free book giveaways possible, and is especially grateful to the Kiwanis Club of Clermont for their ongoing support.
For more information or to schedule a complimentary appearance, Battisto can be reached by calling 407-247-8595, or email: ReadToSydney@aol.com