Without a doubt, this year’s Taste of South Lake & Business Expo proved to be an overwhelming success — such that if people didn’t arrive by 5:30 p.m., it was next to impossible finding a (legal) place to park.
It is estimated that more than 1,200 guests attended, indulging in samplings and offerings from the more than 60 local restaurants and businesses that participated. Additionally, there was non-stop entertainment provided by musician/vocalist Rob Nichols, and later an electric slide dancing competition among the restaurant and business contest winners.
The 11th Annual Taste of South Lake & Business Expo will take place Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.