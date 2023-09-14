A new Volkswagen dealership got the final approval by members of Clermont City Council September 12, paving the way for around 100 new jobs.
The 20,000 square feet development on the US Highway 27 and SR 50 intersection, close to the Crown Lodge and next to Millholland Street, should be completed by the end of 2024.
As part of the plans, six acres of the southern portion of the land will be used for the dealership, while 25 per cent of the entire land – or 1.9acres – has been donated to the city council.
Attorney Merideth Nagel, PA, who represented the Gunther family’s application, said that the approval is a win-win situation for the city and the community.
“This new dealership will be of great benefit to the city of Clermont,” Nagel, CEO and Founder of The Legacy Legal Team. “First of all, we anticipate that it will create at least 100 high paying jobs for the area.
“Secondly, there is a low impact on the city’s services and a high revenue generating capacity in terms of taxes for Clermont. It’s truly a great addition to this area.”
The property has never been fully developed due to access challenges since it was the site of the Clermont Motor Lodge. Primary access points to the land are Millholland and Almond Streets, which are both in need of repair and upgrade.
The Gunther family offered to make significant road improvements on both of those streets should their application be approved. They will also fully fund a partial rebuild of Bloxam Avenue.
These improvements will provide better access to the car dealership and will also resolve local resident’s issues with the state of the streets in that area at no cost to the city council.
Merideth Nagel said that this will be a special Volkswagen boutique dealership, which will be less than half the size of an average car dealership.
“This is not just a corporate dealership,” Nagel said. “The Gunther family has other businesses like this, and they immerse themselves into the community.
“To people who say there isn’t room for another car dealership in Clermont, this is different. Before this application was even made, thousands of dollars were spent exploring the demographics of the area to see whether Volkswagen is wanted or needed – the results showed yes, it is.
“I believe that this boutique dealership adds to the evolution of Clermont in a very positive way. We are excited for work to begin.”
At the council meeting the application was approved by a 4-1 vote. There are no plans yet for the land that is being donated to the city.