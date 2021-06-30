Dianne Thomas-Roberts is a successful businesswoman, president of Redd Ash Technologies in Apopka. She also happens to be Mrs. Central Florida US Continental.
A former model, Thomas-Roberts decided to enter the pageant to gain back her health after neglecting it while caring for those around her. Like many caregivers, she found herself overweight, sick and in need of medical attention. She said she “crashed” in 2019 and needed help.
After several surgeries at AdventHealth Waterman hospital, Thomas-Roberts says, “The health care I got was excellent, and my message to women is, if you want to succeed, take care of your health. If you are not good, you’re not useful to anyone.”
Thomas-Roberts began working with a trainer in Mount Dora, adhering to a strict diet program and taking supplements as prescribed by her medical practitioner.
Entering the pageant (her first ever) was done to create a bigger purpose. If she was going to take care of herself, she would have to raise the stakes. She went on to compete for Mrs. Florida US because she felt she could honestly and proudly represent her home state.
“I do not do anything unless I believe in it,” she says.
Born in Jamaica, Thomas-Roberts was raised by her grandmother until moving at age nine to the U.S. with her older brothers to be with their mother, who was working in New York City to support the family.
Their father had come to Florida as a migrant worker in the 1950s, working in sugar cane, and said he would never return. Flash forward to today, when his daughter is living in Sorrento and running a successful international technology business.
As the only daughter in her family, it became her responsibility to care for her parents. When her mom, Clarice Thomas, became diabetic and lost a leg to the illness, she came to live with the Roberts. She had been suffering with dementia.
Thomas-Roberts says, “She had to come to the U.S. to earn money for the family and brought us here, for which I am very thankful. She was strong and hardworking, and I will always be grateful to her.”
Clarice Thomas of St. Elizabeth, Jamaica, passed away last week on Tuesday, June 22.
How did the Roberts arrive in Sorrento? They were living in Queens, New York, and one December they decided to celebrate the New Year in another state. They packed up the kids and went on a road trip, driving one state at a time and assessing whether they wanted to stay. Over a period of days, they kept driving until they ended up in Florida, where her mother-in-law was living, and decided to find an apartment. A little while later, a friend who had a piece of land in Sorrento offered to build them a house at cost, which he would use as a model home for selling real estate. The Roberts family has been in Sorrento ever since, and even built a two-story office in Zellwood inside an airplane hangar!
Redd Ash, which Thomas-Roberts leads, provides integration systems for businesses like Universal and Disney. The systems involve servers, integrated cameras, facial recognition, thumbprint recognition and other technologies. Redd Ash now partners with Lake Sumter State College in Clermont to train technicians on their integration systems.
The company name has a family connection. Her mom was half Scottish, and Thomas-Roberts’ hair was red when she was younger. Redd Ash was her childhood nickname.
Thomas-Roberts describes obtaining her U.S. citizenship in 2005 as one of her proudest moments.
“Central Florida is home; a place where I feel balanced. Here in America, I am closest to those who align with all that matters to me, and Florida reminds me each day of my fondest childhood memories in Jamaica,” she said.
Thomas-Roberts competed for the title of Mrs. Florida US Continental earlier this month and made it to the finals, but did not place. She is okay with not winning the pageant, though. As she put it, “Titles sometimes come with restrictions.”
Thomas-Roberts actually helped the woman who won the pageant, Lolisa Torbert, to walk like a model after she sensed Torbert’s unease. Thomas-Roberts said she’s thrilled that Torbert won the title.
Her words for success, in both pageantry and business: “It’s about staying in the game and not quitting. At times it feels selfish, but I had to find a bigger purpose.”
For more information on US Continental Pageant, visit https://bit.ly/3jd0UJM.