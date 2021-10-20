TAVARES — The AARP Foundation is now seeking volunteer tax preparers for its Tax-Aide program, the nation’s largest volunteer-based preparation service.
Volunteers will be trained and may sign up to assist taxpayers either in person or virtual. If in person, there are four sites: Clermont/Minneola, Leesburg, Mount Dora/Eustis, and Hawthorne.
Also needed for Tax-Aide are people who can provide technical assistance, phone assistance, schedulers, interpreters and program leaders.
ABOUT THE PROGRAM
The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is offered in coordination with the IRS. It offers tax preparation and assistance nationwide to people with low to moderate incomes.
INTERESTED?
Visit: aarpfoundation.org/taxaide, or call 888-687-2277