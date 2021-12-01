Abby Conley died on November 15, 2021 after going into cardiac arrest at her home on Tuesday, November 2nd. Abby was born on February 6, 1974 in Smithfield, North Carolina. She lived most of her life in Ocala and then Groveland, Florida with the exception of the adventure she had of living in California in her 20s. Abby’s greatest loves in life were her three beautiful children, Samantha, Mackenzie, and Victoria Conley and her mother, Gail Tucker, who all survive her. She is predeceased by her grandparents, Ethel and Brock Tucker.
From an early age, it became apparent that Abby had a way of charm-ing those around her with her humor and charisma. Abby loved a good, often inappropriate, joke or prank and delighted in making others laugh and even squirm. She always had a deep affection for animals and without the pragmatic influence of her mother, would have had a house that rivaled Noah’s ark. Abby was also a passionate cheerleader for her children. She made so many moments special with them, whether it was making wishes with them when they saw 11:11 on a clock or drawing hearts on their palms to remind them they were loved. One of her favorite things each year was celebrating her twins’ birthday on April 1st.T heir birthday is April 2nd and since their first birthday, she had a cake for them and sang to them on April 1 and then said April Fool’s. They didn’t always see the humor but appreciated getting cake the day of and the day before their birthday each year.
She was creative in making sure her children had their needs met and felt special. When her oldest had a birthday during the pandemic, she contacted friends, family, city officials and the media asking for and getting a parade to mark the occasion so the pandemic didn’t ruin her daughter’s special day. She also had city officials walk the school grounds with her so they could see the world from the perspective of her daughter who is in a wheelchair. She was a strong advocate for her children, often thinking of things to make their life better that had not occurred to any one else.
Abby loved her family and her friends and will be greatly missed by those who love her. A celebration of Abby’s life will be held at a later date.