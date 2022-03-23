The U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps (USNSCC) is a federally chartered nonprofit youth organization for young people, ages 11 through 17. USNSCC is comprised of two programs. Its senior program, the Naval Sea Cadet Corps (NSCC), is for young people, ages 13 through 17. The junior program, the Navy League Cadet Corps (NLCC), is for young people, ages 11 through 13.
The wearing of U.S. Navy uniforms (modified with USNSCC patches) and hands-on, exciting training aboard U.S. Navy/Coast Guard ships and shore stations make it unique among all other youth programs.
Cadets have regular opportunities to train with Active Duty and Reserve military personnel. With close cooperation with all branches of the sea services, it offers demanding and rigorous training designed to prepare youth for all walks of life, whether they choose to pursue military service or civilian life. As a program, it is sponsored by the Navy League of the United States and supported by both the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard. Locally, the Clermont Battalion is sponsored by the City of Clermont Police Department.
An all-volunteer team of pre-screened and vetted adults oversees the cadet corps. It meets one weekend per month during the school year at the Clermont Police Headquarters, where those involved participate in a variety of hands-on, outdoor training events, as well as community service activities; it is a mandatory participation requirement, thus the decision to join the Sea Cadets should not be made lightly.
During school vacations (winter and summer), cadets and adult instructors participate in one and two-week training evolutions at U.S. military installations around the country where they learn lifelong skills and how to become leaders in their units, schools and communities.
The benefits of the program to America’s youth are undeniable. The program provides numerous benefits to its cadets, both tangible and intangible. Cadets and alumni often cite the feelings of pride, camaraderie, respect and honor associated with their experience in the program.
USNSCC engenders among its participants the value of an alcohol-free, drug-free and gang-free lifestyle. Through exposure to a unique team-centric, objective-based environment, cadets learn to demand the best from themselves and others.
Participation in this program provides quantifiable benefits to its cadets. Those who enlist in the armed services are often eligible for military advanced pay grade programs (up to two grades in some services). This means that a cadet who enlists in the Navy may be eligible for a higher rank and pay than his or her non-cadet counterpart. Being a cadet can also help individuals become more competitive for certain programs. Twelve percent of the midshipmen in the most recent entering class at the U.S. Naval Academy are former cadets, a figure consistent over the past decade.
The Sea Cadet program is not a military recruiting program. It is an avenue for today’s youth to access high levels of exposure to STEM programs, and other specialized disciplines, which they will not get anywhere else. Regardless of the future path they chose, this program will establish a foundation and build a level of self confidence on which they can pursue any career.
The program provides cadets with not only the motivation and encouragement to pursue their goals, but also concrete assistance in achieving them. Annually, 17 different scholarship funds are awarded to exceptional cadets who wish to pursue a college education.
The Sea Cadet program is only as good as the adults supporting it. We have many opportunities for (and encourage) parents to participate at various levels. There is no need for prior military experience to volunteer.