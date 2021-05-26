Across the country, students from Lake County have been making a mark for themselves at institutions of higher learning. Here are a few of those achievements.
At Rockford University in Illinois, Christian Dahlstrom, of Clermont, was selected NACC South Division Honorable Mention for the first time in his sports career. The sophomore pitcher was primarily a relief pitcher this season, but also made a couple of spot starts, one of which was a complete game victory. He finished the year with a 6-3 record (2nd NACC) and had one save in his 18 appearances (3rd NACC). Dahlstrom also had 54 strikeouts (8th NACC) and a 3.79 earned run average (9th NACC) in 54.2 innings pitched (9th NACC).
May 3, two Flagler College students from Clermont, Ethan McCarthy and Hailey Schultz, graduated with degrees in marketing and media studies, respectively.
At Carson-Newman University in Tennessee, Matthew Coles, of Minneola, graduated with a B.S. in business administration. Coles also made the Dean’s List for the spring semester.
Earlier this month, Besean McCray, of Clermont, graduated from Hinds Community College in Mississippi.
The University of Tampa honored almost 1,800 students, including two from Lake County, at its May 8 commencement ceremonies. Maria Delgado Sena Monteiro, of Groveland, graduated with a master’s degree in exercise and nutrition science. Charles Gick, of Clermont, graduated with a B.S. degree in Finance.
Taylor Wright, a sophomore nursing major from Montverde, was among approximately 800 students named to the spring 2021 Dean’s List at Bob Jones University, located in South Carolina.
Congratulations, all!