The Florida Department of Health’s Tobacco Free Florida program in Lake County includes outreach to educate employers on the importance of adopting a Tobacco/Smokefree Grounds Policy, including Electronic Vapor Products (EVP).
“It’s hard enough to quit smoking without having to worry about the financial barriers. As an employer, creating a supportive workplace culture that effectively communicates Tobacco Free Florida’s Quit Your Way program can help employees find the support they need to become tobacco free” said Debbie Walter, senior health educator with the Florida Department of Health in Lake County.
According to FDOH-Lake, smoking remains the leading cause of preventable disease and death in Florida and the U.S. On average, smokers die 10 years earlier than nonsmokers. According to the CDC, smoking hurts the U.S. economy, costing more than $300 billion annually in direct medical care and lost productivity, including $5.6 billion a year in productivity losses from exposure to secondhand smoke.
Recent studies of the private-sector in the U.S. have suggested that employees who smoke cost businesses on average more than $6,000 per year when compared to nonsmoking employees. The cost to Florida businesses comes primarily in the form of increased health-care costs and productivity losses.
For more information or assistance on implementing a Tobacco Free or Smokefree Policy, contact Walter at 352-394-3464 or email tobacco.program@flhealth.gov.
To learn more about Tobacco Free Florida’s free tools and services visit www.tobaccofreeflorida.com/quityourway
For more information about the Florida Department of Health, visit www.FloridaHealth.gov.