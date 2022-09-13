It was originally named The Oak Tree Union Colored Cemetery of Taylorville. The first body buried is believed to be 1895 and the last in 1951; among those at least one former slave.
The last known burial was for Private Henry Spellman, 428th Service Battalion, interred March 7, 1951. His is one of only three grave markers still visible. The rest have either been vandalized, stolen or buried by time.
These past 70 years this abandoned graveyard has lay in ruins, those buried forgotten. This may have remained the reality were it not for the effort of Groveland City Fire Chief Kevin Carroll
“I believe it is our duty to bring dignity, respect, and honor back to these people who worked so hard to make this community what it is today and to those who served this country,” said Carroll. “I mean think about this, these African American military veterans buried here fought for a country during a time when the country didn’t treat them equally or fairly. We can’t let them down now.”
Toward that effort he applied for a $499,000 state cultural grant to restore the cemetery. He was turned down. Then a miracle happened. A surprise grant of $499,000 dollars from Tallahassee’s $30 million dollar grant from the Department of State African American Historic and Cultural Grant suddenly became available.
With financing secured, he immediately went to work on the restoration, aided by many volunteers.
RESTORATION BEGINS
In its current state, the cemetery is in deplorable condition and so overrun by nature that it’s almost nonexistent. With no evidence of the original access road, an everyday passerby would never know the abandoned graveyard was there. Nor would they know it as decades of trash litters the ground. In fact, even the current owner of the property didn’t know.
“It was only about six months ago, the original owner, Tom Sinneger, who happens to be white and who lives in Clermont, was very surprised to learn he had inherited the cemetery from his mother,” said Carroll. “Once he learned of the project, he graciously signed over the deed to the city for free and has been very involved in seeing the restoration project come to fruition.”
PROGRESS THUS FAR
Due to safety reasons, the terrain is difficult. For example, “widowmakers” — what loggers call a rotten tree branch ready to fall and crush anyone underneath and instantly kill a person — are abundant, as are tripping hazards, wild animals, poisonous snakes, and spiders.
“We have a long list of volunteers who want to help, but until we can make the area safer, only those trained in dangerous restorations like this will be allowed on site,” said Carroll. He added that much work has already been done, with pockets of areas cleared, and several tombstones and row markers unearthed, but still more needs to be done.
There has also been a major discovery.
AN ADDITIONAL 145 GRAVES HAVE BEEN FOUND
Originally it was thought only 70 bodies were buried in the cemetery, but recently a lidar company, Winter Garden-based Regal USA, got wind of the project and donated their Lidar sensor technology. Lidar is a method for determining ranges by targeting an object or a surface with a laser and measuring the time for the reflected light to return to the receiver. It is often used for ground penetration research.
After launching one of their drones over the site they were able to map the area of existing gravestones and show impressions of many new ones. They discovered there are actually more than 215 graves.
Even prior to the involvement of Regal USA, dozens of rectangular impressions in the soil are visible amidst the dense foliage.
“These impressions are where wooden coffins have collapsed six feet under,” said Carroll. Also seen are marble tombstones smooth to the touch, regardless after several decades of neglect.
However, unearthing cemetery markers laying face down will have to wait until a team of archeologists from the University of Central Florida who are certified in cemetery restorations arrives next month.
THE VOLUNTEER EFFORT
Since getting underway a host of volunteer researchers have donated their time, among them Valerie Perry, who also happens to be an experienced researcher. She saw the story on the news and tracked down and provided more than 110 death certificates connected with the cemetery.
Other locals, such as Howard King, who has lived in the area his entire life, and Linda Charlton, who has lived in the community for many years, have been instrumental in identifying names of those interred; Charlton is a contributor to the South Lake Tablet.
Yet another person involved is Jeremy Hauf, a local builder who owns the Hauf Company, which builds furniture as well as homes.
He was contacted by Carroll, who had been given Hauf’s name by Community Development Director Tim Maslow, who knew Hauf would be a good candidate to build an education pavilion that will serve as an education facility. What is especially interesting, according to Hauf, is that he has volunteered to harvest the wood from the massive fallen oak tree for which the cemetery was named, and will be doing the construction for free.
There also are others, too numerous to mention, according to Deo Persaudi, human resources director for the City of Groveland, Carroll’s de facto “second in command.”
“Some of the folks interred here have family living in the area, including a former city councilman. It’s amazing how many people have volunteered to help,” said Persaudi.
CURRENT CONDITIONS AND NEAR FUTURE PROJECTIONS
In addition to the future education center, a road needs to be constructed, as well as fencing and sorely needed landscaping.
“We not only want to restore the cemetery to the way it should be, but we also want to make it an educational experience with pavilions that will provide information about those interred and show their contributions and relationships to the city” said Carroll, who added careful excavation and restoration of more headstones will continue
WHY IT MATTERS
“Groveland has not had the best relations during its early years, but this project has unified a community of all colors and races. It is not a black project, white project, or Hispanic project. This is a human being project,” said Carroll. “And the support from the community has been nothing short of amazing.
“It has been overwhelming how many people have volunteered their time, their money, and businesses for no other reason than to work together and restore the honor and dignity of those buried within,” he said.
What would have happened to the cemetery if this project hadn’t happened?
“Without the grant money, we never could have done any of this,” said Persaudi, whose voice became more solemn as he continued. “There was a cemetery in Tampa similar to this one. They bulldozed over it and built houses.”