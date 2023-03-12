Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday and that requires a change in the irrigation schedule for Clermont’s residential and commercial addresses.
Clermont follows the St. Johns River Water Management District’s irrigation guidelines that determine watering days based on the season and the street address. Watering is never allowed between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., regardless of the season.
Beginning March 12, Clermont residents with odd-numbered addresses are directed to water on Wednesday and Saturday and even-numbered addresses are to water on Thursday and Sunday. Commercial addresses can water on Tuesday and Friday during the designated hours.
Some residential communities have a more detailed watering schedule.
Clermont’s Water Conservation staff spends time talking with residents, business owners, students, organizations – and anyone else who will listen – about the importance of water conservation.
They explain how the irrigation schedule is developed and how it is a very efficient way to conserve water that is fair to everyone. Staff also works with customers who unknowingly violate the rules to help avoid costly fines or even disconnection of service.
For questions, concerns, or additional information, please contact Clermont Public Services/ Water Conservation Department at 352-241-0178 or www.Clermontfl.gov and look for the Water Conservation page under the Public Services Department.
You can also visit the St. Johns River Water Management District at https://www.sjrwmd.com/ for additional resources.