The 2021 Adopt-a-Lake Program calendar, released in coordination with Keep Lake Beautiful, is now available. More than 300 photos showcasing Lake County’s water bodies were submitted, and the top-voted photograph of Lake Cooley, submitted by Diane Roberts, is featured on the calendar’s front cover.
Photo submissions were narrowed down by a committee to 36 semi-finalists, and the public voted on the 36 photos. More than 2,500 votes were submitted to select the top 14 finalists, all featured in the 2021 calendar. Photos from runners-up are included in a special section at the back of the calendar.
The calendars are available for a suggested donation of $5 each at the Lake County Water Lab, located at 12923 County Landfill Road in Tavares, or at the Solid Waste Administration Office, located at 13130 County Landfill Road in Tavares. Calendars may also be ordered by mailing a check to Adopt-a-Lake Program, P.O. Box 7800, Tavares, FL 32778. If requesting a calendar by mail, include a mailing address and an additional $1 for postage.
For more information about the Lake County Adopt-a-Lake Program, contact Cathie Catasus at (352) 253-1659 or email ccatasus@lakecountyfl.gov. For more information about the Keep Lake Beautiful Program, visit www.keeplakebeautiful.com or email klb@lakecountyfl.gov.