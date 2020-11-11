Vote for your favorite photos of Lake County’s waterbodies, which will be included in the 2021 Adopt-a-Lake Program calendar. Online voting is open at www.lakecountyfl.gov/adoptlake until midnight Nov. 18. A panel of County employees and Adopt-a-Lake volunteers rated more than 275 entries and paired them down 36 semi-finalist photographs. The top 14 will be featured in the calendar.
Beginning Nov. 24, the calendar will be available for purchase at several locations, to be announced at a later date, for a suggested donation of $5. Orders can also be mailed to Adopt-a-Lake Program, P.O. Box 7800, Tavares, FL 32778. Checks should be payable to Lake County BCC. If placing a mail order, include $1 additional for postage. For information about the program, the calendar and volunteer opportunities, contact Cathie Catasus at 352-253-1659 or ccatasus@lakecountyfl.gov.