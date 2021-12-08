TAVARES— The 2022 Adopt-a-Lake Program calendar, released in coordination with Keep Lake Beautiful, is now available. More than 150 photos showcasing Lake County’s water bodies were submitted, and the top-voted photograph of Lake Glona, submitted by Sherie Hillis, is featured on the calendar’s front cover.
Photo submissions were narrowed down by a committee to 32 semi-finalists, and the public voted on the photos via Adopt-a-Lake webpage. Over 1,100 votes were submitted to select the top 14 finalist photographs that are featured in the calendar. Photos from the runners-up are included in a special section in the back of the calendar.
The Adopt-a-Lake calendar is available for a suggested donation of $5 each and can be purchased at the Lake County Water Lab at 12923 County Landfill Road in Tavares, or at the Solid Waste Administration Office, located at 13130 County Landfill Road in Tavares.
Calendars are also available at the Trout Lake Nature Center, located at 520 CR 44 in Eustis. Additionally, online calendar orders will be available starting Dec. 1 by visiting https://payments.lakecountyfl.gov. Calendars can be ordered by mailing a check to:
Adopt-a-Lake Program
P.O. Box 7800
Tavares, FL 32778
If requesting a calendar by mail, please include an additional $1 for postage and mailing address.
Keep Lake Beautiful (KLB) works closely with the Adopt-a-Lake Program to keep Lake County beautiful by keeping litter out of our lakes. The Lake County Adopt-a-Lake Program encourages local civic organizations, individuals, and fraternal and business groups to adopt a segment of a lake’s shoreline.
The program is comprised of three separate components, including water-quality monitoring, public education and pollution prevention, and volunteers can elect which components of the program best fit their desired level of participation. KLB is an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful, the nation’s leading nonprofit agency that focuses on building and maintaining vibrant communities.
TO LEARN MORE
For more information about Lake County Adopt-a-Lake Program, contact Cathie Catasus (352) 253-1659 or e-mail ccatasus@lakecountyfl.gov. For more information about the Keep Lake Beautiful Program visit www.keeplakebeautiful.com or e-mail klb@lakecountyfl.gov
Samantha Shylkofski is the Lead Public Information Officer for Lake County. She may be reached at 352-343-9603, or email: sshylkofski@lakecountyfl.gov