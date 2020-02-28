Advance Electric opened its doors in 1952 to serve the Central Florida Community. With three generations of electrical contractors, Advance Electric has gone from wiring large pump motors in orange groves and packing houses to becoming a top-rated contractor for corporate clients such as Duke Energy and Spectrum Cable. We have perfected the balance of individual customer service with corporate expectations and responsibilities all while maintaining an A+ rating with BBB.
Our Duke Energy Wise and Residential Solutions teams service 25-30 homes a day solving energy & electrical issues. Other services we specialize in are surge protection, meter can, main breaker, interior & exterior electrical panel change outs, complete home re-wires, water heater change outs, whole house generator installations, EV charging stations, boat lifts and dock electrical. AE is keeping Central Florida lit up servicing parking lot lighting, store fronts, dealerships, offices, entry ways street lighting for the City of Clermont and parks and trails for Lake County.
Our 68 years of service experience has given us the opportunity to continually grow. We are excited to offer clean, renewable solar energy solutions. With years of research, new technology, decreased price modules and inverters, robust financing options and energy tax credits have made solar energy the way of the future! Customers can own their own power grid, send electricity back to the utility provider and save money.
In an ever-changing environment, Advance Electric remains the cornerstone of electrical services for Central Florida located at 1500 South Highway 27, Clermont, FL. Visit www.advanceelectic1952.com or call us for more information at 352-394-2874.