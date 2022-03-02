AdventHealth and Orlando Neurosurgery, the largest independent spine and brain health group in Florida, will expand treatments for spinal disease, stroke, brain tumors, Parkinson’s Disease, cerebral aneurysm and more across Central Florida after the two organizations formalize their longstanding partnership this week.
The affiliation, which will be celebrated at an event on Tuesday, underscores AdventHealth’s dedication to increasing access to crucial spine and brain health services, but also to bringing in cutting-edge technology and sowing new research and education in these spaces.
“Our agreement with Orlando Neurosurgery not only solidifies an existing partnership with a top neurosurgical group in the state but also serves as a promise to our consumers that we are committed to further improving our nationally top ranked neurosurgical program,” said Craig Brubaker, vice president of AdventHealth’s Neuroscience Institute.
AdventHealth is already a Top 50 neurosurgery program in the country and Top 3 in the state, according to U.S. News & World Report. The program is centered on Orlando Neurosurgery physicians, who help lead the hospital’s Neurovascular and Minimally Invasive Brain Surgery programs.
“Our surgeons are thrilled to bring cutting edge neurosurgical care to more people dealing with the most difficult diagnoses from Kissimmee to Palm Coast,” said Dr. Ravi Gandhi, chairman of Orlando Neurosurgery. “In AdventHealth, we have a partner who is as committed as we are to bring the latest technology and care that all brain and spine patients should expect and deserve. We look forward to furthering neuroscience research and educational programs to help lay a foundation for the future. This affiliation allows us to sharpen our focus even more on delivering excellence in all neurosurgical specialties.”
ONS will remain an independent practice and move their flagship office to Innovation Tower, which will also house the AdventHealth Neuroscience Institute and a new ambulatory surgery center and is set to open later this year on the campus of AdventHealth Orlando. The 12-story tower will also be home to the local flagship office for Rothman Orthopaedics.
To improve access to our consumers, the group also plans to partner with AdventHealth to open back pain centers beginning with Winter Garden this summer. Here, patients can walk in and seek same day relief of back pain from services such as physical therapy and acupuncture, imaging navigation, pain medicine and neurosurgical consultations.
In recent years, the health system and Orlando Neurosurgery have reached a number of milestones. They worked together to open a 24/7 neurosurgery and neuroendovascular stroke program at AdventHealth Celebration and expanded the incisionless brain surgery program to include Focused Ultrasound for patients with essential tremor. Together with deep brain stimulation, the functional neurosurgery program treats patients with essential tremors from as far away as Alaska.
AdventHealth’s minimally invasive brain surgery techniques also include Gamma Knife, LITT (Laser Interstitial Thermal Therapy), Endoscopic endonasal skull-base surgery, endoscopic microvascular decompression and port-based surgeries.
AdventHealth Orlando is also a Pituitary Tumor Center of Excellence and, last year, became the first in the region to use GammaTile therapy for recurrent brain cancer.
“We all know these diagnoses are among the hardest for our patients and their families to navigate,” said Randy Haffner, president and chief executive officer of AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division. “And we also know there are countless stories of the expertise and uncommon compassion shown by the gifted surgeons at Orlando Neurosurgery and our AdventHealth Neuroscience Institute teams that have helped families through some of the most difficult days. This is the kind of life-saving and life-changing work that helps AdventHealth live up to its promise of whole-person care and extend the healing ministry to our community.”
Beth Kassab is the manager/External Communications with AdventHealth – Central Florida Division. She may be reached at: adventhealthorlandonews.com