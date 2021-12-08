Sommer Sports Events and AdventHealth have formed a long-term partnership to deliver resources of the area’s most comprehensive health care network for athletes participating in Sommer Sports Events throughout central Florida.
With this new partnership, AdventHealth physicians and medical team will provide support during the international triathlon events, AdventHealth Great Floridian Triathlon, and AdventHealth Great Clermont Triathlon. Additionally, AdventHealth will provide screenings by licensed physical therapists, complimentary sports massages and foam rolling to race participants.
“We are honored to have AdventHealth as a community partner and title sponsor of our Central Florida Events,” said Fred Sommer, Sommer Sports founder and president. “AdventHealth’s commitment to improve the health, prosperity and wellbeing of communities they serve is a natural fit with our mission to produce safe, prestigious and entertaining participatory athletic events that provide an extraordinary experience for all involved.
“The longevity and success of Sommer Sports Events can be attributed to our passion, and our dedication to our community, athletes, sports and partners,” said Sommer. “With the support of AdventHealth, we’ll be able to continue this tradition of producing world class events that enrich people’s lives and inspire all.”
The multi-year title sponsorship agreement with AdventHealth includes more than 20 running/endurance events.
“AdventHealth is honored to partner with Sommer Sports to make Central Florida a healthier and better place for everyone,” said Sharon Line Clary, vice president of strategic marketing and communications at AdventHealth. “As leaders in caring for athletes, AdventHealth is thrilled to take these demanding athletic endurance events — everything from marathons to duathlons to triathlons — to the next level by ensuring the athletes are healthy and performing at their peak. It is amazing to see Sommer Sports Events bringing the community closer together through these events, and the dedication of the race participants inspires us all.”
For a complete calendar of upcoming Sommer Sports Events, please visit https://sommersportsevents.com/Calendar