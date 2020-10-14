AdventHealth has broken ground on an innovative health care complex that will bring much-needed medical services to Clermont and south Lake County.
Located adjacent to the intersection of State Road 50 and Citrus Tower Boulevard, the complex includes an emergency room and health park, which brings primary and specialty care, and several other services under one roof to provide a seamless experience for the patient.
“We’re excited about the health park concept because it’s a new way to deliver care, which is designed around the consumer’s needs. We believe this is the future of medicine,” said Brad Hillmon, vice president of ambulatory services for the AdventHealth Central Florida Division. “As the Clermont area continues to grow, it’s important that residents have access to world-class physicians and services, and we’re honored to bring this care closer to home.”
The Clermont health park will be the second AdventHealth has opened; the first, located in Kissimmee, opened in August.
The two-story, 36,000-square-foot Clermont health park will include a range of primary and specialty care practices, including imaging, physical therapy, lab services, a sleep lab, cardiology, gastroenterology, urology/UroGYN and orthopedics.
The health park will offer same-day appointments, expanded 7 a.m.-7 p.m. hours for patient convenience, and specially trained staff providing concierge-level service. The health park will give consumers a seamless experience, with a single check-in and a single bill for all services. In addition, all forms, registration and appointment scheduling can be completed online from home, or at an on-site kiosk, for a completely paperless experience – which is especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic.
These new services will meet a significant need in Clermont, which has seen a shortage of physicians in nearly every specialty, including primary care, cardiology, pediatrics, gastroenterology, oncology, obstetrics and gynecology.
The ER will be approximately 19,000 square feet, with 24 patient rooms (including two pediatric-friendly rooms); respiratory therapy; diagnostic imaging, including CT scans, X-ray and ultrasound; and a full-service laboratory. The ER will be staffed by a comprehensive clinical team including board-certified emergency physicians and emergency nurses.
“We are thrilled to offer whole person care to this thriving Clermont community,” said Abel Biri, president and CEO of AdventHealth Waterman, who is also overseeing the Clermont ER project. “Once complete, this ER and health park will modernize and expand the same world-class care AdventHealth has been providing in Central Florida, for over 100 years.”
The ER and health park are expected to open in October 2021.