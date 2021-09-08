at Daytona International Speedway; qualified candidates will be offered jobs on-site
DAYTONA BEACH — AdventHealth invites those seeking a job in health care to its Career Expo at Daytona International Speedway from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Sept. 14-15.
AdventHealth is hiring for clinical and non-clinical positions at its hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, Centra Cares and medical groups, including registered and licensed practical nurses, medical assistants, patient registration coordinators, lab technicians and respiratory therapists.
All shifts are available. Qualified candidates can walk away with valuable job offers, sign-on incentives up to $15,000 and relocation incentives up to $3,000 for select roles.
This two-day hiring event provides opportunities to network with health care professionals, participate in on-site interviews, learn about continuing education options and take virtual tours of AdventHealth care locations.
ABOUT ADVENT HEALTH
AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division encompasses more than 20 hospitals and emergency rooms in Flagler, Lake, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Seminole and Volusia counties.
Its workplaces consistently receive national and regional recognition for excellence, including the Gallup Great Workplace Award for seven consecutive years, Best Places to Work in IT by Insider Pro and Computerworld, and Healthiest Employers by the Orlando Business Journal.
Individuals interested in the Career Expo are encouraged to register online by going to its website and clicking on the Career Expo webste. However, walk-ins are also welcome.
For further details, please visit the Career Expo website.