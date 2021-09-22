On Thursday, Sept. 16, facilities in AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division transitioned to “Green Status,” a return to largely normal operations for most of the facilities in AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division. The shift to Green Status may vary by facility as campus leaders manage capacity and scheduling on a day-by-day basis to maximize physical space and staffing.
AdventHealth has about 890 COVID-19 inpatients across the Central Florida Division, which includes Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Lake, Polk, Volusia and Flagler counties. The most recent census reflected a steady decrease since AdventHealth Central Florida’s peak of about 1,700 on Aug. 23, but remained above the January peak.
“After seeing our COVID inpatient volumes continue to steadily decline, we are pleased to move to green status, which allows us to resume our non-emergent services that have been on hold for several weeks,” said Dr. Neil Finkler, chief clinical officer of AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division. “We thank our community and patients for their continued support and patience as we ramp up operations and procedures.
“We ask for our community’s continued support by continuing to mask, practice social distancing and get vaccinated,” he said. “The vast majority of people hospitalized and seriously ill continue to be unvaccinated.”
Frequently Asked Questions:
Q: Is hospital capacity at risk?
A: While AdventHealth is experiencing a downward trend, hospital capacity continues to be high. Its hospitals are designed in such a way that spaces are flexible and expandable. AdventHealth has an extensive health care system in place in Central Florida so that it can locate patients to the facility that best matches the level of care they need.
Q: Are there enough supplies and ventilators?
A: There are sufficient supplies of ventilators, monitors and other specialized equipment, including oxygen and personal protective equipment.
Q: What percentage of COVID inpatients are vaccinated?
A: Less than 10% of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across AdventHealth Central Florida’s system are fully vaccinated.
Q: Is AdventHealth administering COVID vaccines?
A: AdventHealth continues to offer COVID vaccines for the public at six Centra Care locations. AdventHealth also is offering COVID vaccines to inpatients at its hospitals throughout the Central Florida Division.
Q. Where should I go if I think I have COVID?
A: Rapid COVID testing is offered at all Centra Care locations. Only go to the emergency room if you are experiencing severe symptoms, such as difficulty breathing.