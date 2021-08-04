Doctors say no end in sight to current surge; about 94% of hospitalized patients are unvaccinated
ORLANDO — AdventHealth reached a new high July 29 with approximately 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalized patients across the health care system’s Central Florida Division. There are no signs that the surge is beginning to decelerate.
“We are still seeing a rise in cases every day and that has not let up,” said Dr. Vincent Hsu, executive director of infection prevention and an epidemiologist. He expressed the belief the number of people infected will rise significantly over the next week or so.
Dr. Michael Cacciatore, chief medical officer for AdventHealth Medical Group and an OB-GYN, said he’s increasingly seeing cases of pregnant women, who are unvaccinated, develop severe COVID infections and require intubation and life support.
Such scenarios put the health of the baby at risk because pregnant women are more susceptible to respiratory complications and their bodies often cannot produce an adequate level of oxygen to support both the mother and the baby, even with a breathing tube. As result, some babies are being emergently delivered pre-term.
He said the vaccine is highly recommended for pregnant women with the risk of an actual COVID-19 infection far greater than any risk related to the vaccine. He also said there is no impact on fertility for women who get the vaccine.
Hsu said the highly contagious Delta variant continues to be a driver of COVID spread and urged the community to do their part by wearing a mask and getting the vaccine if they haven’t already done so.
As Florida’s COVID rate continues to soar, Hsu said the numbers serve as notice for other cities and states that additional surges are possible unless more people get vaccinated.
“Florida is an epicenter for what’s going on,” he said. “This is a good warning sign for other localities.”
The doctors urged people in need of a COVID-19 test to avoid the Emergency Rooms unless they are having trouble breathing. COVID tests are readily available at primary care physician offices and government-run sites.