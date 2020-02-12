Primary and specialty services will offer residents choices, and fill gaps in local care.
AdventHealth is making a $35 million investment in the health of Clermont residents. The organization plans to bring an extensive range of medical services, along with a freestanding emergency room, to serve the fast-growing city and surrounding area of south Lake County.
Located adjacent to the intersection of State Road 50 and Citrus Tower Boulevard, the ER will be approximately 19,000 square feet, with 24 patient rooms (including two pediatric-friendly rooms); respiratory therapy; diagnostic imaging, including CT scans, X-ray and ultrasound; and a full-service laboratory. The ER will be staffed by a comprehensive clinical team including board-certified emergency physicians and emergency nurses.
“It is a privilege to expand our care network to better serve Clermont and the surrounding south Lake County community,” said Abel Biri, president and CEO of AdventHealth Waterman, who will also oversee the Clermont ER. “This growth demonstrates our commitment to provide convenient, exceptional whole person care close to home.”
Next door, AdventHealth will build a two-story, 36,000-square-foot health park that will include primary and specialty care practices, imaging, outpatient sports medicine and rehab, and lab services.
The health park will offer same-day appointments, expanded 7 a.m.-7 p.m. hours for patient convenience, and specially trained staff providing concierge-level service. The health park will give consumers a seamless experience, with a single check-in and a single bill for all services. In addition, all forms, registration and appointment scheduling can be completed online from home, or at an on-site kiosk, for a completely paperless experience.
“Health parks represent a dramatic reimagining of the health-care experience,” said Dr. Scott Brady, senior vice president of ambulatory services for the AdventHealth Central Florida Division. “Based on extensive consumer research, AdventHealth health parks will offer our patients a much easier, more convenient experience to access the care they need.”
These new services will meet a significant need in Clermont, which suffers from a shortage of physicians in nearly every specialty, including primary care, cardiology, pediatrics, gastroenterology, oncology, obstetrics and gynecology.
A construction timeline is being finalized. The ER and health park are expected to open in 2021.
About AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division:
Founded in 1908 by pioneering Seventh-day Adventists who believed in whole-person health — healing the body, mind and spirit — AdventHealth has grown into one of the largest nonprofit hospitals in the country, caring for more than two million patient visits per year in metro Orlando alone. AdventHealth operates more than 50 hospitals and hundreds of care centers in nearly a dozen states, making it one of the largest faith-based health-care systems in the United States. AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division encompasses 20 hospitals in the seven counties in and surrounding metro Orlando: Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Polk, Lake, Volusia and Flagler. The Central Florida Division’s care network also includes more than 30 Centra Care urgent-care centers; dozens of sports-rehab and imaging centers; and hundreds of physicians, ranging from primary care to a full spectrum of specialties.