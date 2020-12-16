AdventHealth will be among the first health care systems in Florida to store and administer a COVID-19 vaccine once it is available from the federal government. To help consumers learn more about the vaccine, the hospital system has launched a COVID-19 vaccine resource website, www.CoronavirusVaccineFacts.com.
According to AdventHealth, extensive clinical trials were conducted with thousands of participants to evaluate the COVID-19 vaccine and generate scientific data and other information for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to determine its safety and effectiveness. AdventHealth’s COVID-19 Vaccine Scientific Review Committee, as an independent committee, also reviewed the process which evaluated the efficacy and safety of the vaccine.
The COVID-19 vaccine will not initially be available for the general public due to limited supply. Distribution guidelines outlined by federal and state governments, and National Academy of Medicine, developed a tiered system. In following this protocol, AdventHealth first will administer the vaccine to medical providers and team members working in areas with the most exposure risk.