Residents of Clermont have a new option for emergency care with the opening of the AdventHealth Clermont ER, as it officially opened the facility Tuesday, Nov. 16. However, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held approximately a week earlier.
“This is a complete ER,” said Chief Medical Officer Miles Bennett. With the opening of the emergency room it expands the health care system’s network to better serve residents in Lake County, a number of whom don’t have a primary care physician, which the ER will be able to address and assist. “We want patients to stay in the community.”
The approximately 19,000-square-foot facility has 24 private patient rooms (including two pediatric-friendly rooms to make ER visits less stressful for young patients); respiratory therapy; diagnostic imaging, including CT scans, X-ray and ultrasound; and a full-service laboratory.
One of those rooms will be able to handle patients who have been diagnosed as morbidly obese, as it is equipped with various tools to help in transporting such patients, or assisting with mobility to reach seating and/or tables in which to conduct examinations.
The facility is staffed by a comprehensive clinical team including board-certified emergency physicians and emergency nurses.
Among those is Polly Spate, director of nursing. Prior to this, she was at a facility on the Gulf Coast, but was well aware of AdventHealth.
“I’ve heard great things about AdventHealth,” she said. Coming on board and at this facility has her excited. “It’s a great opportunity to open a new facility.”
Additionally, the complex includes a health park, which brings primary and specialty care, and several other services under one roof to provide a seamless experience for the patient.
“We’re excited about the health park concept because it’s a new way to deliver care, which is designed around the consumer’s needs,” said Jake McKelvy, vice president of retail services at AdventHealth. “With an emphasis on convenience and technology, our new health park will offer an experience that’s built for the modern world.”
The two-story, 36,000-square-foot Clermont health park will include a range of primary and specialty practices, including imaging, physical therapy, lab services, a sleep lab, cardiology, gastroenterology, urology/UroGYN and orthopedics. The health park is set to open in January 2022. These new services will meet a significant need in Clermont, which has seen a shortage of physicians in nearly every specialty.
“We are pleased to add this ER to our expanding network of care across Central Florida,” said Kari Vargas, CEO of AdventHealth Winter Garden and the West Orange and South Lake market. “This region continues to grow, and we are growing along the community. This addition will help us continue to provide whole-person care in a setting that’s close to home.”
The AdventHealth Clermont ER and health park are located adjacent to the intersection of State Road 50 and Citrus Tower Boulevard.
José Luis Dieppa is the manager of external communications for AdventHealth/Central Florida division.
Managing Editor Steve Steiner contributed to the article. He may be reached at: ssteiner@clermontnewsleader.com, or call: 352-242-9818.