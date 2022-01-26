Residents of Clermont and the surrounding area now have an option for specialty care with the opening of the AdventHealth Clermont health park, a state-of-the-art facility providing a wide range of specialty services.
“We are pleased to expand our care network to better serve Clermont and the surrounding South Lake County community,” said Kari Vargas, CEO of AdventHealth Winter Garden and the West Orange and South Lake market. “This growth demonstrates our commitment to provide convenient whole-person care in a setting that’s close to home.”
Located next to the AdventHealth Clermont ER near the intersection of State Road 50 and Citrus Tower Boulevard, the two-story, 36,000-square-foot Clermont health park includes a range of primary and specialty practices, including PrimaryCare+, diagnostic imaging, sports medicine and rehab, lab services, a sleep lab, cardiology, gastroenterology, urology/UroGYN, endocrinology and digestive care.
“We’re excited about the opening of the AdventHealth Clermont health park providing a new way to deliver care, which is designed around each guest’s needs,” said Jake McKelvy, vice president of retail services at AdventHealth. “With an emphasis on convenience and technology, our new health park is built to make accessing health care easy and friendly.”
Patients will be able to go online to schedule appointments, complete registration and talk to their providers before they walk through the doors of the new facility. Upon arrival, an engagement specialist will greet patients by name and offer a personalized experience that is tailored to their needs. Additionally, there will be early, late and weekend appointments.
