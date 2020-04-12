In response to an outpouring of support from businesses, community groups and individuals, AdventHealth established a central hub for people who want to support health care employees on the front lines. This hub will support AdventHealth facilities across Central Florida, including those in Volusia, Flagler and Lake counties.
Today, the greatest opportunities for community support are:
• Food for care teams
• Care packages for caregivers who have been impacted by COVID-19
• Lodging (hotel, vacation rentals, etc.) for on-call staff
• Financial donations to support AdventHealth’s nationwide response and relief efforts. One-hundred percent of tax-deductible gifts will be used to help with emergency relief efforts. This fund will extend nationwide to help front-line teams impacted by COVID-19.
• Blankets to gift to patients
To learn more, visit the donation hub at www.AdventHealth.com/COVID19Relief. Those who want to donate to AdventHealth’s efforts in Central Florida can email FoundationInfo@AdventHealth.com or call 407-303-8286.
AdventHealth is also launching a site for the community to leave a note of thanks or encouragement for the physicians, nurses and other clinicians on the frontlines of the COVID pandemic. Learn more at www.AdventHealth.com/SpreadThanks. Additionally, AdventHealth is asking people to use #SpreadThanks to post a thank-you note on social media platforms for caregivers to publicly see the outpouring of love and support from our community.
“We are humbled and blessed by the outpouring of support from our community in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said David Collis, president of the AdventHealth Central Florida Foundation. “AdventHealth has benefited from the generosity of Central Floridians for 112 years, and community support recently helped us build a state-of-the-art ICU that will be used to treat patients with most severe cases of COVID-19.”