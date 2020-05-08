As Florida reopens and demand for COVID-19 testing falls, AdventHealth is phasing out community drive-up testing in Lake County and the other six counties where it was offered.
Testing will continue to be available with a doctor’s order at Centra Care locations and for patients at AdventHealth hospitals. Appointments are required prior to arrival and can be made at AdventHealthCoronavirusTesting.com.
Since opening the first drive-up testing location at Daytona International Speedway, AdventHealth tested more than 18,000 people. Of those tested, less than 2 percent were positive.
“We are thankful that the number of COVID-19 cases in Central Florida is beginning to decline, thanks in large part to the social distancing measures in our community, but also thanks to community testing which helped us identify those with the virus,” said Dr. Scott Brady, president and CEO of AdventHealth Centra Care.
“AdventHealth remains committed to minimizing the spread of COVID-19 and using our resources to best serve our community.”