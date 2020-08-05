Dr. David Moorhead, AdventHealth executive vice president and chief clinical officer, and Dr. Scott Brady, senior vice president of Ambulatory Systems for AdventHealth in Central Florida and president of AdventHealth Centra Care, participated in Gov. Ron DeSantis’s roundtable on coronavirus in Tallahassee last week.
They shared that AdventHealth has sufficient capacity, supplies and ventilators to care for both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients in Florida, and can expand capacity if needed.
“In March and April, we saw a decrease in heart attacks and strokes significantly. As folks started to come in, they were coming in a more serious state, having to stay longer and their condition was worse,” Brady said. “We want people who have serious conditions – strokes, heart attacks, chest pains, any of those conditions – to go to the hospital. Do not delay your care.”
Regarding the data related to the coronavirus, Moorhead said, “What we’re seeing across Florida is that we’ve reached a plateau. Obviously, no one can predict the future, but over the last week there’s been a very significant plateau, which is incredibly welcomed.”
He continue, “Our staff is really busy. They’re tired. They’ve worked really hard, but they’re hanging in there. These are the real heroes of this whole experience. Everyday they’re leaving their families and going in and just doing an amazing job. We can’t thank them enough.”