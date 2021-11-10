AdventHealth has purchased a 30-acre parcel in the city of Minneola, with plans to expand its care network and better serve the residents of South Lake County.
The parcel is located at Florida’s Turnpike and Hancock Road, off the Minneola interchange in an economic development zone. Plans for the site include a full-service hospital.
With the Minneola purchase, AdventHealth is further expanding its footprint in the fast-growing area. In nearby Clermont, a 24-bed emergency department is scheduled to open later this month, followed by comprehensive outpatient services coming in January with the opening of the Clermont health park.
The Minneola parcel is approximately four miles from the Clermont ER and health park, which are near the intersection of State Road 50 and Citrus Tower Boulevard.
“We are committed to providing convenient care close to home, wherever consumers live in Central Florida,” said Kari Vargas, market CEO for West Orange and South Lake counties. “With a fast-growing population and lack of providers, we look forward to offering the residents of South Lake a whole range of exceptional, compassionate care.”
The parcel is surrounded by a vibrant mix of residential and commercial construction.
“My fellow City Council members and I are excited to welcome AdventHealth to Minneola,” said Mayor Pat Kelley. “We expect their presence will further accelerate development of our economic development zone, and bring both health and business benefits to our city.”
A timeline for the project remains under development.