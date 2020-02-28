I Can See Clearly Now – Help for Cataracts on Wednesday, March 4 from noon to 1 pm at AdventHealth Zephyrhills, 7050 Gall Blvd., Zephyrhills. Do you feel like you’re peering through a sea of fog? If you wear prescription glasses and find it more difficult to read or drive safely at night you may have cataracts. Jonathan Kaufman, MD, board-certified Cornea, Cataract and Refractive Surgeon, will discuss causes, symptoms and successful treatments. Reservations required by calling 877-534-3108.
Safeguard Yourself from Colorectal Cancer on Thursday, March 5 from noon to 1 pm at AdventHealth Zephyrhills, 7050 Gall Blvd., Zephyrhills. Thushy Siva, MD, General and Endoscopic Surgeon, and Sudhir Kalaskar, MD, General and Colorectal Surgeon, will discuss how this highly preventable cancer can be detected early. They’ll also talk about digestive health issues. Bring your questions. Reservations required by calling 877-534-3108.