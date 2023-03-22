In 1875, a medium named George Colby was conducting a trance séance in Iowa when he was contacted by a Native American spirit guide named Seneca. Seneca told him to travel to Wisconsin and meet up with another spiritualist and together they would be given further instructions on their mission.
Once together, Seneca told the two mediums to travel to Florida, and establish a spiritualist camp on a site of seven hills and surrounded by lakes. Not ones to argue with a spirit, they took a train to Jacksonville, then a riverboat down the St. Johns River to Blue Springs. From there they traveled by foot through the dense, subtropical forest looking for the promised land.
It took several months of exploring, but eventually they found an area of high bluffs and lakes, just as had been described by Seneca. The two mediums soon separated over differences of opinion. Colby bought 74 acres near Lake Helen and for the next 18 years operated a dairy farm. For reasons unknown, he didn’t do anything to organize the camp he had been sent to create.
Although Colby continued to correspond with the northern spiritualist, the idea of a southern camp was placed on the back burner for almost two decades.
It wasn’t until 1894 when spiritualists from New York decided to send a delegation to Florida, to look at a different location — then Colby’s — for their summer retreat.
After inspecting another possible site in Florida for their camp they became convinced that Colby’s location would best fit their needs. The Southern Cassadaga Spiritualist Camp was established in 1894. In 1895 Colby deeded the camp 35 acres of his land.
THE CAMP
The camp was an immediate success. The first meeting lasted three days, and attracted more than 100 people, who came to see famous mediums and demonstrations of every physic kind. By 1898, cottages, a lodging hall, library and dancing pavilion had been built inside the camp. Cassadaga was the place to be anytime of the year. In the 1920’s, a church and hotel were built. At that time more than 40 mediums called Cassadaga their permanent home.
From the 1930s through the 1950s numerous articles were written about famous mediums coming to Cassadaga to perform their physic abilities before large audiences. There were spirits being materialized, mediums going into trances and speaking in tongues. Seances were being conducted on a regular basis.
The Cassadaga hotel was booked for months on end and also the other hotels located miles from Cassadaga. The town even had its own newspaper listing current and upcoming events and demonstrations. Cassadaga had become the “Psychic Capital of the World.” (Nowadays there are 13 spiritualist camps throughout the U.S., but only Cassadaga can claim to be the “Psychic Capital of the World.”)
DECLINE
Beginning in the 1960s, Cassadaga’s popularity began a slow decline. The more popular mediums were growing older and dying, and interest was fading.
Certain religious groups called Cassadaga the work of the devil and condemned its spiritualist practices. Winter visitors tapered off. It is speculated that media coverage of fraudulent practices of a few deceptive so-called mediums sparked the decline.
But Cassadaga refused to give in to negative outside pressure and maintained its reputation and claim as the largest spiritualist community in the southern states.
In 1991 the camp was designated a Historic District and placed on the National Register of Historic Places
CASSADAGA TODAY
Today the small community is alive and well. The Spiritualist Camp consists of approximately 57 acres with 55 Victorian houses with approximately 100 year-round residents. Those who reside here have chosen to live in a community of spiritual people, where they can worship and work in harmony with their beliefs. Many of them are certified mediums and healers, who offer their services from their homes or apartments.
(Side note: The mediums that reside in Cassadaga are not gypsies or witches. They do not use items such as crystal balls or ouija boards. They only use their psychic abilities in their sessions.)
Each month hundreds of visitors visit the Camp hoping to communicate with a deceased relative. It’s a regular stop for tour buses carrying passengers who can have lunch at the historic Cassadaga Hotel and listen to intriguing stories about the camp’s history and residents.
Visitors can shop at the bookstore, explore the camp, and perhaps schedule a reading from a local medium. Classes and walking tours of are also offered. Séances are conducted on a regular basis in certain buildings and homes.
A PLACE TO STAY
The Cassadaga Hotel was built as a boarding house for the Camp in 1901. It burned down in 1925 and rebuilt in 1927. It’s now privately owned and while today is not part of the camp it does offer medium services. While you’re at the front desk, if you’re interested in such things that might go bump in the night, be sure to ask the clerk about the hotel’s friendly spirit, Arthur.
WANT TO GO?
Cassadaga can be found just north of Deltona, and south of the town of Lake Helen, Florida. As someone once said, to visit Cassadaga is to lift your spirits!
Ted Hunt writes articles focusing on some of the state’s unique past and findings in a series he titles Florida...Once Upon a Time.