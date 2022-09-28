When we’ve been abused, a myriad of vile things clings to our souls, including shame for something that wasn’t our fault. We inadvertently blame ourselves because we didn’t stop the abuser, even though we didn’t know how and were too afraid. Then, after the physical abuse stops and we claim we’re free, we’re shackled by evil foreboding. We fear someone else will take advantage of us or a life event will knock us down. We don’t understand that life can be good because, in our estimation, it has never treated us well.
To defend ourselves, we may develop walls that keep people at arm’s length so we won’t suffer again. As a result, our ability to trust becomes short-sighted, and we isolate ourselves emotionally. At the same time, we crave love, so we search for it in unhealthy ways that may create addictions to people, food, or substances.
Perhaps we sabotage ourselves because we don’t think we deserve better—an offshoot of our low self-worth.
Because I was molested at a young age, I navigated the pitfalls and raw emotions that led to self-sabotage. I also used manipulation and control as a barrier against potential danger. And I never let people help me because I never wanted to owe them anything.
When my husband and I began dating, I didn’t allow him to buy me anything. We’d go out, and if I didn’t have money to buy my meal, I didn’t let him treat me. I’d tell him I wasn’t hungry even as my stomach growled. I remember cringing the day he walked up my great-grandmother’s driveway with a dozen roses. I told him I hated flowers because they always died.
Yeah, I was pretty grim.
It wasn’t until I found out how much God loved me no matter what that I began to heal and overcome the aftermath of abuse.
With all that I’ve overcome with Christ, I find one area challenging to overcome. I still lash out when I believe someone is trying to take advantage of me.
God emphasizes the importance of meekness and humbleness in the Bible. Those virtues don’t come naturally to me, so I have to work harder at them. Sometimes I do okay with effort; other times, I fail miserably. This past week, I’ve asked God for the desire to learn how to rock Jesus’s brand of meekness. (Mark 11:29)
TODAY’S PRACTICE:
1. If you’ve been abused and battle aftershocks, write each point and examine what they’re producing in your life.
2. Ask God for the desire for His grace to overcome the aftershock. We won’t act on what we don’t desire.
3. Above all, discover God’s deep love for you by reading His Word and spending quality time with Him.
When we begin loving ourselves the way God does, we conquer damaging beliefs.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God, and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you by the guidance of the Holy Spirit. I’m truly blessed by your notes of encouragement, questions, and prayer requests.