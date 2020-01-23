TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—With Super Bowl LIV to be played in Miami in less than a month, Attorney General Ashley Moody is partnering with Uber to educate thousands of drivers on how to spot and report human trafficking. In Miami today, Attorney General Moody and Uber held the first of numerous driver education events for thousands of Florida drivers using Uber who will be on the roads before and during the festivities surrounding the championship football game.
Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Hosting the Super Bowl is a win for Florida and I am proud that the NFL chose our state as the site of not only Super Bowl LIV but also Super Bowl LV. Sadly, when thousands of people come together to celebrate major events, criminals look to exploit the market through downright malicious acts of evil. We are making preparations now to help stop these crimes, protect visitors and hold accountable anyone who would exploit this event to profit off the misery of another human being.”
Uber Chief Legal Officer Tony West said, “We want to do our part in the fight against human trafficking by partnering with leading organizations to provide educational materials to the South Florida drivers on how to spot and report signs of potential human trafficking. Drivers are the eyes and ears on the road and, through partnerships, we hope to provide them with the necessary resources developed by experts that will help empower them to take action. We are honored to partner with Attorney General Moody on raising awareness and getting in front of this important issue. Uber looks forward to working with our community partners leading up to the game and continuing our joint efforts beyond."
The training is being delivered by the International Rescue Committee, one of the first organizations in the nation to receive federal funding to combat human trafficking after legislation was passed in 2003. Since then, the IRC’s Miami team has trained more than 12,000 professionals in the tri-county area to identify and report potential trafficking cases and provided services to more than 500 foreign-born and domestic survivors of human trafficking.
The IRC’s Caridad Mas-Batchelor said, “Partnerships and collaborations are vital to our fight against human trafficking. We are so grateful to have the opportunity to reach Uber’s Florida network through these information sessions. As Uber drivers, they are on the front lines in terms of identifying and reporting potential cases. Being aware and vigilant is the most crucial thing Floridians can do to protect those who are vulnerable to trafficking.”
Through the partnership between Attorney General Moody’s Office and Uber, additional anti-human trafficking educational sessions will be held, in both English and Spanish, for the more than 100,000 Florida drivers using Uber. Uber made additional anti-sex trafficking education available to drivers in Atlanta in advance of Super Bowl LIII in an effort to stop the efforts of traffickers in the Atlanta area. During the week of Super Bowl LIII, law enforcement reportedly arrested more than 160 people on human trafficking charges.