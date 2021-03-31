Last Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced new eligibility guidelines for COVID-19 vaccinations in Florida. Beginning March 29, all individuals age 40 and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Beginning Monday, April 5, all individuals age 18 and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine.
There are a number of options to receive the immunization. Retail options include many CVS, Walgreens, Winn Dixie, Publix, Walmart and Sam’s Club locations. You also can pre-register at www.myvaccine.fl.gov. Once pre-registered, they’ll be contacted when the vaccine is available in their area.
Last week, the Florida Department of Health in Lake County (DOH-Lake) announced the COVID-19 immunization site at the Amazon distribution center, 7453 Republic Drive, Groveland, will permanently close at 1 p.m. on April 2. Until then, no appointments are needed to receive first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine daily, 8 a.m.–1 p.m. (Wednesday extended hours until 7 p.m.)
In addition, scheduled appointments for groups and second doses only are available at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 6803 Old Hwy 441, Mount Dora on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The Lake Square Mall immunization site also is available by appointment only. Residents may preregister for an appointment online at myvaccine.fl.gov or by phone at 866-201-6909.
Keep in mind, all schedules are based on vaccine availability. Dates and times are subject to change.
For the latest local immunization information, visit lake.floridahealth.gov or follow DOH-Lake on Twitter at @FLHealthLake. For questions, call the DOH-Lake COVID-19 Hotline at 352-801-2755 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For general information on COVID-19 in Florida, visit
www.floridahealth.gov/covid-19, email covid-19@flhealth.gov or call 866-779-6121.