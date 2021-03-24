Last Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 21-67 (Amending Executive Order 20-315 - Vaccine Administration/Protecting Florida’s Seniors), which took effect on Monday, March 22. It states that vaccinations will now be given to all persons 50 years of age and older, as well as long-term care facility residents and staff and health care personnel with direct patient contact.
The Florida Department of Health in Lake County (DOH-Lake) COVID-19 immunization sites revised schedule until further notice is as follows:
St. Patrick Catholic Church Site - 6803 Old Hwy 441, Mt. Dora - Tuesday and Thursday.
From 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. –Scheduled appointments for groups and second doses only.
From 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. – Open for first and second doses on a first come, first served basis.
Amazon Distribution Site – 7453 Republic Drive, Groveland – Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. – Open for first and second doses on a first come, first served basis.
Schedules are based on vaccine availability. Dates and times are subject to change.
As a reminder, the Lake Square Mall immunization site is available by appointment only. Residents may preregister for an appointment online at myvaccine.fl.gov or by phone at 866-201-6909 (or 833-476-1031 for TTY users).
For the latest local immunization information, visit lake.floridahealth.gov or follow DOH-Lake on Twitter at @FLHealthLake. For questions, call the DOH-Lake COVID-19 Hotline at 352-801-2755 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For general information on COVID-19 in Florida,
visit www.floridahealth.gov/covid-19, email covid-19@flhealth.gov or call 866-779-6121.