There is something romantic about the idea of riding on a train as it goes swaying along on the tracks. Some say the motion and the clickity-clack sounds just make one so relaxed that sleep comes very easily. But is that realistic?
Come to Clermont’s Historic Village and the 1920s-era train depot building at 7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 13 and Rick Cronin may just answer that for you.
Cronin is calling his presentation, “Clermont’s Tavares & Gulf Railroad” and he will discuss how Clermont became a destination on the original Tavares, Apopka and Gulf Railroad, as well as how it was later made the headquarters for the Tavares & Gulf Railroad in 1890.
He is the author of several books including, “The Tavares & Gulf Legacy: A World-Class Railroad Museum,” in which Clermont’s history with the railroad is covered in some detail.
ABOUT THE HISTORIC VILLAGE
The Historic Village is a cooperative effort between the city of Clermont and the Clermont Historical Society to provide local citizens and visitors from all over the state, county and the world a taste of what life was like for the early pioneers in Central Florida.
WANT TO GO?
Clermont Historic Village
490 West Ave.
The Village is open to the public from 1-4 p.m., every Saturday and Sunday and has seven buildings to tour. A donation of $5 is requested for every person over 12 when touring the buildings.
INTERESTED?
If you are interested in the history of Clermont or history in general, why not consider joining the Historical Society? Membership is only $25 annually for an individual and $35 for a couple.
Monthly meetings are held on the second Monday of each month in the Train Depot at the Historic Village. The board meeting (open to the public) is at 6 p.m., and is followed by a presentation at 7 p.m.