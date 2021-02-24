Have you seen a gopher tortoise? This land turtle is generally tan, brown or gray with a shell around 10-15” as an adult. The species is identifiable by its stumpy, elephant-like hind feet and shovel-like forelimbs covered in thick scales.
The gopher tortoise is one of five North American tortoise species and is the only tortoise naturally found east of the Mississippi River. Its range is southeastern Louisiana east to southern South Carolina, and south to Florida. Gopher tortoises have been sighted in all 67 Florida counties.
You may have seen the gopher tortoise’s home, a burrow that they dig in their preferred habitat of sandy soil. The visible opening is as large as the tortoise, with an apron of sand at the entrance. Burrows average 15 feet long and 6.5 feet deep, though they can be much longer.
Gopher tortoises depend upon the stable environment of the burrow to maintain their body temperature and protect them from predators.
The gopher tortoise is herbivorous, eating low growing plants within a short range of the burrow. The females lay one clutch of 5-9 eggs per yearl with hatchlings emerging as a bright yellow color. Those who survive to adulthood can live 40-60 years.
Burrows also provide shelter for more than 350 other species. This important role in the ecosystem makes the gopher tortoise a keystone species whose loss would negatively affect many others. The gopher tortoise is threatened by habitat destruction due primarily to human development, as well as road mortality. They are a State-designated Threatened species.
Because gopher tortoises are protected in Florida, handling and relocating gopher tortoises is illegal unless conducted under a valid permit issued by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).
If you see a tortoise crossing a busy road, FWC grants permission to move the gopher tortoise across the road in the same direction it was headed, if safe to do so. Do not move the tortoise to another location or put the tortoise in a car.
At Trout Lake Nature Center, we have a rescued gopher tortoise that could not be released back into the wild due to injuries sustained after an encounter with a car. Our permit allows us to keep him as an education “ambassador” as we strive to fulfill our mission of environmental awareness and appreciation.
For more information, visit FWC.com or gophertortoisecouncil.org.
Contributed by Trout Lake Nature Center, an independent donation-based nonprofit located in Eustis.