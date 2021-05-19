When the COVID-19 pandemic began, city councils, county boards, school boards and other public bodies across the nation began airing their meetings online, including using Zoom, YouTube, public access television and via phone.
There were some glitches early on as local governments and the public learned to use the technology, but it has become a comfortable and convenient way for the public to watch their elected officials in action.
The City of Clermont conducted some council meetings via Zoom during the height of pandemic but did not continue the practice, and city officials say there are no plans in the works to do so.
It is interesting to note that the city installed new equipment in the council that includes video capabilities but is not planning to use it.
Virtual meetings allow people to watch meetings they are interested in, no matter where they might be. Residents interested in a city council or county board meeting who may be out of the area or who have responsibilities that keep them at home are still able to listen in. People have also been able to call in or send messages and voice their opinions during public comment periods at meetings.
Those without transportation to get to city hall, the school district office or the county board room are still able to participate. Those who have physical difficulties can also easily be a part of their elected officials’ meetings from the comfort of their home.
Some states are considering legislation that would make virtual meetings part of their open meeting laws. Other legislation would require public bodies to offer virtual access to meetings simultaneous with their normal in-person meetings.
Florida should consider this.
Lawmakers, including those in Florida, should refine the Open Meeting Law to encourage public bodies, including those who have not voluntarily participated in such transparency, to continue allowing remote access once in-person meetings resume, while ensuring that local governments do not try to circumvent the spirit of the law to limit public access, whether in person or remotely. Access to the business of public bodies should be as easy as possible.