The American alligator, an important part of Florida’s wetland habitats, is a conservation success story. Florida has a healthy and stable alligator population, which is estimated at 1.3 million. They are found in all 67 counties in Florida. Warm spring weather means alligators’ metabolism increases and they begin moving around more as they seek food.
But there is another motivation for movement – searching for a mate. Males walk across trails and open ground, swim down rivers or cross busy highways to find a female. Alligator courtship begins in early April, and mating occurs in May or June. To attract a mate, males slap the water with their heads and bellow. If you are near bodies of water, these sounds can be startling. However, lower-pitched short grunts are more likely to be pig frogs calling.
Alligators do not pair up permanently. The male moves on, and the female finds a place to build a nest. Eggs are laid in June or early July, and hatch two months later, mid-August to mid-September. A female alligators will fend off predators from her nest and keep an eye on her hatchlings for up to two years. Although alligators lay several dozen eggs, only a few will survive to adulthood. Baby alligators are easily snatched up by great blue herons and other wading birds, as well as fish, otters and other predators.
To help keep people and pets safer when spending time near the water, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) offers these safety tips:
Keep pets on a leash and a safe distance away from the water’s edge, because pets can resemble alligators’ natural prey.
Swim only in designated swimming areas during daylight hours and never allow your pet to swim in fresh or brackish water.
Never feed an alligator anything.
One safe way to observe alligators is from a boardwalk. Trout Lake Nature Center in Eustis has a .3-mile boardwalk built over wetlands culminating at the Trout Lake dock. Visitors report seeing alligators of all sizes.
If you believe an alligator poses a threat to people, pets or property, call FWC’s toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286). For more information, visit www.MyFWC.com/Alligator.
Contributed by Trout Lake Nature Center, www.troutlakenaturecenter.com, an independent donation-based nonprofit located in Eustis.