Reader J writes about my recent column discussing the large media companies manipulating us for profit:
“I suggest that you look in the mirror. You mention Fox News 10 times, The Wall Street Journal twice, MSNBC once. CNN 0, The NewYork Times once, The Washington Post 0. Just who is manipulating?”
J, fair point. As I mentioned in the column, I try to read the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times daily, in addition to various other news sources, including Fox News. That particular day, I just thought the example of Fox News distorting the facts, combined with the reader comments buying into the distorted facts, were perfect examples of manipulating the public that all the big media engages in.
Large media companies, including MSNBC and the New York Times are regularly manipulating their listeners and readers to drive anger and hate. Anger helps increase reader engagement, which drives revenue and profits for these companies. This journalistic sickness among big media is a cancer eating away at America.
J, a great example to specifically compare the right and left big media on the same story is the most recent report on the GDP growth in America. The economy grew, at least by this one statistic, by 2.9%. Here is how different media outlets on the right and on the left reported it.
The Fox News headline was, “GDP report reveals ominous Great Depression warning sign not seen since 1932.” Even the most ardent Fox News reader and listener has to recognize this as an attempt to change a 2.9% growth rate story into “This might be the next Great Depression” is manipulation designed to feed a narrative.
The New York Times headline was also designed to slant the news, “U.S. Economy Showed Momentum at Year’s End, Defying Recession Fears.” The underlying data behind the fourth quarter numbers suggest that much of the growth in the fourth quarter was just inventory build-up and not long-term sustainable growth. The New York Times feeds the Democrat narrative and manipulates its readers too.
MSNBC wrote, “The economy continues to grow and beat expectations. This economy is resilient” —one economist explained — “And the White House can reasonably take some credit here and run a nice big victory lap.”
I would not be so quick to take a nice big victory lap, MSNBC. Economists from both the right and left believe the economy is slowing and likely heading for a recession in 2023. If and/or when there is a recession in 2023, will MSNBC say that the White House should take responsibility for the recession?
The Wall Street Journal headline was, “The Economy Slows Down. Fourth-quarter GDP growth was solid, but falling investment bodes ill for 2023.”
So let me see if I get this right. GDP was negative in the first two quarters of 2022, but grew 3.2% and 2.9% the next two quarters, and the WSJ headline is “Economy Slows Down.” Wow.
J, I’ve shared the left and the right’s approach to the same story about 2.9% economic growth. I hope you can see the ugly manipulative pattern on both the left and the right. Big media’s desperate stoking of anger and fear — for their tribe in order to get better ratings and more profits — is cancerous to our democracy.
