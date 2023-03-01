Employees with the Florida Department of Health in Lake County are raising colon cancer public awareness by participating and urging others in the community to wear blue on Friday, March 3, which is the Colon Cancer Alliance “National Dress in Blue Day.”
As per the Colon Cancer Alliance, “Every year, more than 140,000 people are diagnosed with this highly preventable disease.”
It’s a scary statistic and it’s one of the reasons why the Florida Department of Health in Lake County has joined the fight with the Colon Cancer Alliance against this disease, which can be prevented in many cases through screening but is still the second leading cause of overall cancer deaths in the United States.
“Prevention and early detection are the best tools we have to fight this disease. This is why the Florida Department of Health in Lake County will continue educating our residents on the importance of screening” said Aaron Kissler, health officer with the Florida Department of Health in Lake County.
“National Dress in Blue Day” is held on the first Friday in March in communities and offices throughout the nation. The Colon Cancer Alliance first launched the program in 2009 to bring nationwide attention to colon cancer and to celebrate the courage of those affected by this disease.
Today, individuals, businesses and community groups across the country participate by wearing blue and urging others to do the same. Blue is the nationally recognized color for colon cancer. By “getting blued,” it is hoped to raise public awareness and save lives.
Together, a future free of colon cancer can be created.
