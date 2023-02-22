Random photos from "Amazing Grace the Musical," with photos taken by Larry H. Oskin
Trending Articles
Articles
- Proposed legislation undermines Lake County community planning initiatives
- Salt Shack coming to Clermont
- Citrus Tower sold
- Kelley Greene promoted to colonel in U.S. Army
- What do community cookbooks tell us?
- Shamrocks & Sunshine March Florida Lakes Symphony concert
- Celebrate family, traditions and cultures
- On government spending, the spy balloon
- Lake Technical makes presentation to Clermont-Minneola Lions Club
- February is CTE Month. High schools will highlight varied pathways to careers