As the most recognized hymn in the world, when most people hear “Amazing Grace,” many will hear the words tickle their brain, and others might imagine strains of the bagpipes wailing across the Scottish Highlands; yet, even as the bagpipes wail, the human mind tends to focus on the words. The grace of the words.
We willingly surrender to an artist’s intentional framing of tantalizing tune to words which trip lightly over the tongue. We swoon. We sigh. We laugh. Because someone wrote something that touched us. We throng to theaters and delight in performances, whether verbal or physical. We are charmed, elevated, and moved by grace.
One morning as I walked my dog in my neighborhood, a young construction worker driving a pickup approached. His window was down, and he spoke: “Good morning, ma’am. How are you today?” I thought it peculiar, but also remarkable.
His verbal tip of the hat with “Good ma’am” was surprising enough, but yet he went one step further. He asked about my welfare. Why? I’ll never know, but my first thought was that his parents had done a good job. They raised a fine young man who recognizes the value of treating others, probably, the way he would want to be treated. That struck me as grace. Amazing grace.
Still, grace is unfettered, appearing in the rippling glee of a baby’s laughter, on petals laden with dew, in waterfalls kissed by the rising sun. The nuzzles of a pet’s nose.
Several days later, I received a phone call from a friend whose husband had been at death’s doorstep with melanoma. He considered giving up, but his devoted wife marshaled prayer groups while doctors and the wonders of modern medicine applied chemo and radiation. That was six months ago.
Today, the elation in the wife’s voice bubbled with uncontrolled joy. Follow-up tests found not a single cell of cancer anywhere in his body. She laughed. She praised the doctors and nurses, modern medicine, and God for this miracle. Yet, even as I listened, my mind raced to find the words to describe, to categorize, to comprehend my friend’s exhilaration at the doctor’s findings. I could only conclude that their lives have been touched by something far greater than Amazing Grace.
In our world, where doctors, scientists, and governments dispatch lethal viruses around the planet, infecting and killing millions, and forever changing our lives, we must remember the devoted doctors and scientists who dedicate their lives to finding life-saving techniques, medicines, and care with what can only be classified as Grace. Amazing grace
And a few major miracles scattered around the planet would do a world great good.