Amazon Logistics has signed a lease to open a delivery station in Groveland. The station, expected to open in 2021, is planned to speed up deliveries for customers in the metro area, according to a Lake County news release.
“‘Real Florida, Real Close’ is excited to welcome and be part of Amazon’s Last Mile Delivery system. With Amazon’s newest facility, located at our Chris Ford Industrial Park, residents will have great employment opportunities as well as fabulous service from a thriving 21st century company,” said Timothy Sullivan, Lake County commissioner.
The station is expected to create hundreds of full time and part time jobs, paying a minimum of $15 per hour and offering benefits packages from day one. Amazon has more than 150 U.S. delivery stations.
Since 2010, Amazon has created more than 30,000 jobs in Florida and invested more than $9.5 billion across the state, including infrastructure (seven fulfillment and sortation centers, 16 delivery stations and two air hubs) and compensation, according to the news release.
To learn more, visit www.logistics.amazon.com and https://flex.amazon.com.