From a group of 32 candidates, seven military test pilots were carefully selected to take part in Project Mercury, America’s first manned space program. After the names of the “Mercury Seven” were announced, they became overnight celebrities, but who were these men?
They were: Scott Carpenter, Gordon Cooper, John Glenn, Virgil “Gus” Grissom, Wally Schirra, Alan Shepard and Donald “Deke” Slayton,
Alan Shepard was America’s first astronaut aboard Freedom 7 and the only Mercury astronaut to walk on the moon. In fact, he actually hit golf balls on the moon.
The second Mercury astronaut was Gus Grissom who flew aboard Liberty Bell 7. He was the command pilot for Gemini 3, which flew on March 23, 1965. He was the first NASA astronaut to fly into space twice. A third time, however, wasn’t in his future. He was tragically killed on Jan. 27, 1967 during a pre launch test when a fire started in Apollo 11, killing Grissom, Roger Chaffee and Ed White.
John Glenn seemed to be America’s favorite astronaut at the time. He was the third Mercury astronaut into space aboard the Friendship 7, and the first to orbit the earth. Glenn retired from the space program but returned 36 years after his first flight aboard the space shuttle Discovery. He was also the oldest astronaut in 1998 at 77 years old.
Scott Carpenter was next to go to space on May 24, 1962 aboard Aurora 7. It was his only trip into space. After leaving NASA, Carpenter turned his attention toward Earth’s seas. In fact, in 1965, he spent 28 days living on the ocean floor as part of Sealab II, which was described as an underwater space station.He’s the only person to have gone from astronaut to aquanaut.
Walter Shirra, Jr. was the fifth of the Mercury 7 to go into space aboard Sigma 7 and the first long duration flight. It lasted 9 hours and 13 minutes. He’s also the only astronaut to fly in the Mercury, Gemini and Apollo missions.
Gordon Cooper Jr. was the last of the seven to go to space aboard Faith 7, and the first flight to last longer than a day. He was the last astronaut to fly a solo mission. In 1965, he flew on Gemini 5 with Charles Conrad where they set an endurance record of 191 hours in space. He resigned from the space program in 1970 and went into private business.
After joining the astronaut program, Donald “Deke” Slayton was grounded because he was found to have an irregular heartbeat. So, he became the director of flight crew operations and directed most of the training for the Gemini and Apollo missions that followed. In 1975, his heart condition unaccountably disappeared and at age 51 he was the docking pilot of the Apollo-Soyuz mission July 15-25, 1975.
