Some events in American history are so strange, all one can do is shake their head and say, “you can’t make this stuff up!” That’s the case with what is about to be revealed.
Starting May 21, the bones of President Games Garfield’s spine went on display, for the final day, at the National Museum of Health and Medicine in Washington, D.C. (so where is the rest of him?)
President Garfield was shot on July 2, 1881. The display featured President Garfield’s spinal column showing where one of the two assassin’s bullets had passed through. The first bullet grazed his arm and the second lodged below his pancreas.
Did you know Alexander Graham Bell was one of Garfield’s physicians at the time? Bell tried to use an early version of a metal detector to find the second bullet in the president but failed to locate it.
The museum also has some of Abraham Lincoln’s skull fragments and President Dwight Eisenhower’s gallstones. They also have a tumor removed from President Grover Cleveland.
Things get even more unbelievable after that. President John Kennedy’s brain, that was removed from his body during his autopsy, disappeared and has never been found.
You can’t make this stuff up!
Our American history is filled with incredible and bizarre facts.
