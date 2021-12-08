On tap(hophobia) this week: Buried alive, “Oh, Rob” and “Drivers, start your engines!”
Did you know George Washington was afraid of being buried alive? This and other fascinating details are covered this week in our American History.
DEC. 12
1967
Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner opened in theaters. It was a groundbreaking movie nominated for 10 Academy Awards. It collected two Oscars, including Best Actress for Katharine Hepburn.
1980
Industrialist Armand Hammer pays over $5,000,000 for a notebook containing writings by artist Leonardo da Vinci at an auction.
DEC. 13
1925
Dick Van Dyke was born, in Missouri. He’s known for his performances in movie classics like Mary Poppins, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, and the 1960s sitcom The Dick Van Dyke Show.
DEC. 14
1799
President George Washington dies at his Mount Vernon estate. Washington had a habit of making his daily rounds on horseback and did so on a bone chilling day, Dec. 12. He returned home that night later than usual and dinner guests had already arrived. Not wishing to be rude, Washington didn’t change out of his wet clothes but the following night, he experienced a sore throat and chest congestion. On his deathbed he requested that he not be placed in the vault until at least three days after he died. He was afraid of being buried alive. His wishes were honored and he was finally laid to rest on Dec.18, at the age of 67.
1909
The last of the bricks that pave the Indianapolis Motor Speedway are placed. Almost all the original brick has been buried under asphalt, but one yard remains exposed at the start-finish line. Kissing those bricks after a successful race remains a tradition today.
DEC. 15
1944
Legendary band leader Glenn Miller’s plane disappeared over the English Channel. The wreckage was never found and his official military status remains ‘Missing in Action.”
1973
Sandy Hawley becomes the first jockey to win 500 races in a single year.
DEC.16
1773
Disguised as Mohawk Indians, a group of Massachusetts colonists board three British tea ships and dump them into the harbor, now remembered as the “Boston Tea Party”
1960
A horrifying and catastrophic happened in the skies over New York City. It was a snowy morning in New York. A United flight from Chicago was heading to Idlewild (long since renamed John F. Kennedy International Airport). Meanwhile, a TWA flight from Ohio was heading to LaGuardia Airport. Due to the weather, one of the pilots miscalculated the location and flew directly into the path of the other plane and collided. 134 people on the planes and on the ground were killed.
The TWA plan fell onto a military airfield on Staten Island but the United flight came down in a Brooklyn neighborhood. Dozens of buildings caught fire. Six people on the ground were killed, including the caretaker of the Pillar of Fire Church and two men who were selling Christmas trees nearby. Christmas presents carried by passengers on the plane were scattered all over the streets. At the time, it was the deadliest aviation disaster in history.
2009
The blockbuster science fiction film Avatar was released. The most expensive film ever made was also one of the most successful.
DEC. 17
Brothers Orville and Wilbur Wright set a world record and make the first successful flight near Kitty Hawk, N.C. Their biplane stayed aloft for 12 seconds and covered 120 feet on its flight.
1979
Hollywood stuntman Stan Barrett attempts to set the land speed record. He blasts across the dry lakebed at Edwards Air Force Base in a rocket and missile-powered car, becoming the first man on land to travel faster than the speed of sound.
DEC. 18
1620
The Mayflower docks at Plymouth, Massachusetts to begin their new lives. 102 passengers began the long, hard journey to the New World. During the voyage, Peregrine White was born, but 45 died during that first winter.
1915
Widowed President Woodrow Wilson marries Edith Galt. When he suffered a stroke, she pre-screened all matters of state for the remainder of his term. Fun fact: She was a direct descendant of Pocahantas on her father’s side and related by blood or marriage to both Thomas Jefferson and Martha Washington.
Are you interested in your family history? If you think you may be a descendant of someone who aided in achieving America’s independence, the Ocklawaha Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution welcome you to pursue membership. For more information, contact June Perry at spooker15@aol.com.