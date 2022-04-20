Recently the Auxiliary Unit 239 held what is planned to become an annual event, its Easter Eggstravaganza.
A “Junk in the Trunk sale” started the day, beginning at 8 a.m., April 9.
Junk in the Trunk is a version of a yard sale, in which people pull up to a site and sell stuff from the trunk of a vehicle. However, in the version tables beneath canopies offered merchandise for sale. (Incidentally, Junk in the Trunk will take place every second Saturday of the month).
For those hungry, breakfast crepes were fixed and served by Legion Commandeer Shawn McNeil; hot dogs were available later in the day..
Following a prayer and Pledge of Allegiance, children were sent off to find over 1,000 hidden plastic eggs with prizes inside. There was also a “Duck Game”and, of course, the Easter Bunny, who posed with children to have their pictures taken.
ABOUT THE AUXILIARY/AMERICAN LEGION
The Auxiliary meets the first Monday of every month at 6 p.m.
American Legion meetings are on the second Monday of every month at 6:30 p.m.
Meetings take place at the American Legion, 307 American Legion Road, Mascotte.
Legion Commander is Shawn McNeil. He can be reached at 352-586-6055.
Post
First Auxiliary President is Ellen Cruz. She can be reached at 407-212-2906.